About: Victorian Rural Women’s Leadership and Mentoring Program

Do you want to improve your leadership skills? The Victorian Rural Women’s Network offers funded places for eligible rural Victorian women on highly regarded leadership and mentoring programs.

Funded places are available to Victorian-based rural women who are connected to agriculture or the agriculture supply chain. The network is proud to partner with four program providers:

Which program is for you?

The Victorian Rural Women’s Leadership and Mentoring Program is designed for rural Victorian women at every stage of their leadership journey, from emerging to experienced leaders.

In 2020, funded places will be available on five programs. Applications open throughout 2019 for the 2020 intake. Which program is right for you?

Are you an emerging leader?

If you are a rural Victorian woman connected with agriculture who is at entry to mid-career leadership level, see:

Victorian Regional Community Leadership Programs

Do you live in Victoria’s Great South Coast, Loddon Murray, Geelong or Alpine Valley districts?

Applications for Leadership Great South Coast program open: 22 July-25 September 2019

(Note: Leadership Great South Coast is the first of four 2020 programs to open, followed by Loddon Murray Community Leadership Program, Leaders for Geelong and Alpine Valleys (information to be confirmed). All 10 regional areas of this program will be included between 2019-2021.

Are you a senior leader?

If you are a high-achieving rural Victorian woman connected with agriculture who has considerable leadership experience, see:

Williamson Community Leadership

Applications open: Early May 2019

Applications close: 31 July 2019

Women’s Leadership Program

Applications opening early 2020

More information to come.

Are you a woman with board experience who wants to boost your skills?

If you are a rural Victorian woman connected to agriculture who has board experience and wants to strengthen skills and improve effectiveness, see:

Victorian Office for Women

Women’s Board Leadership Program

Strengthening Board Skills

Mastering Board Skills

Applications opening soon

Do you aspire to be on a board?

If you are a rural Victorian woman connected to agriculture who wants an introduction to board skills, The Observership Program offers the opportunity to gain valuable experience sitting as an ‘observer’ on a board. See:

The Observership Program

Applications open: 22 July 2019

Applications close: 18 August 2019